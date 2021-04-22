Norges Bank Invests $25.71 Million in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,532,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,705,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.21% of Allegheny Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,479,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 578,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:ATI opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $22.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

