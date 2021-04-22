Norges Bank Invests $26.19 Million in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,613,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,186,000. Norges Bank owned 1.30% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

