Norges Bank Invests $26.22 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,000. Norges Bank owned 0.08% of Zillow Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,920,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $137.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.88. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZG. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

