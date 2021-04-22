Norges Bank Invests $26.28 Million in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 364,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,275,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.74% of The Brink’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. AREX Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Brink’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in The Brink’s by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Brink’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -310.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

