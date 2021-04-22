Norges Bank Invests $26.62 Million in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 717,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,616,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.79% of FibroGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after acquiring an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 90,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 182,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

