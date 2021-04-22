Norges Bank Makes New $23.88 Million Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 465,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,879,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of Worthington Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 54,453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at $96,255,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,882. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

WOR opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

