Norges Bank Makes New $24.64 Million Investment in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,403,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of Chimera Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

