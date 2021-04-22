Norges Bank Makes New $25.43 Million Investment in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,970,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,428,000. Norges Bank owned 1.38% of Retail Properties of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

RPAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.