Norges Bank Makes New $25.44 Million Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 924,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,435,000. Norges Bank owned 1.12% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in Hilltop by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 468,426 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hilltop by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

