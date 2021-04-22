Norges Bank Makes New $26.52 Million Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 416,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,517,000. Norges Bank owned 2.05% of Materion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Materion by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Materion by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. TheStreet lowered Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

