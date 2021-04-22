Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 689,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,728,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Avis Budget Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

CAR opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

