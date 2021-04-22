Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 232,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,546,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.56% of Fox Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after buying an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $147.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.