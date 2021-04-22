Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 588,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of Rush Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after purchasing an additional 625,927 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,788,000 after purchasing an additional 461,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

