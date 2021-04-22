Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,166,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,691,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.28% of Heron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,614 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,628,000 after buying an additional 122,187 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after acquiring an additional 139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,343,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after acquiring an additional 238,842 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

