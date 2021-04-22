Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,357,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,642,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.75% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,590.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

ATRA opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

