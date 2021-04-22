Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 433,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,762,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.75% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

