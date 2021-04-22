Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 367,097 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Independent Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Independent Bank by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 102,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

