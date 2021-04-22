Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,137,964 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,569,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of Simmons First National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

