Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 296,874 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 296,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,775,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Dorman Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

DORM opened at $109.75 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $113.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

