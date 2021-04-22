Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 398,304 Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 398,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,711,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.25% of Cubic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Shares of CUB opened at $74.96 on Thursday. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.