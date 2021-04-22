Norges Bank Takes $23.88 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,570,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,879,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.38% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 168,614 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

