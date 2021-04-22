Norges Bank Takes $24.08 Million Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,561,384 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,075,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.38% of IAMGOLD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 95,739 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

IAG opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

