Norges Bank Takes $24.52 Million Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,519,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.52% of 51job at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 506,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in 51job by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,402 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in 51job by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 51job by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth about $11,239,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.77.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.