Norges Bank Takes $26.28 Million Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 697,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,278,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.76% of Sykes Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYKE. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $44.23 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

