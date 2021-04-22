Norges Bank Takes $26.78 Million Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 657,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,000. Norges Bank owned 1.25% of Flagstar Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120,040 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

