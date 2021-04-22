Norges Bank Takes Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 712,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,739,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.21% of Axos Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after buying an additional 36,320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE AX opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.