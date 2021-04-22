Norges Bank Takes Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,121,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.58% of Enstar Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enstar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Enstar Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $255.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $121.63 and a one year high of $269.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

