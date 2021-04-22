Norges Bank Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 849,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,000. Norges Bank owned 1.37% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.