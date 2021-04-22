Norges Bank Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 979,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,833,000. Norges Bank owned 0.43% of Targa Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

