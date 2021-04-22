NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.60 ($50.12).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded up €0.84 ($0.99) during trading on Thursday, reaching €43.68 ($51.39). 48,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 245.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.93.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

