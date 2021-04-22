Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $20.37 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.9% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

