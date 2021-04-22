Northcoast Research Comments on ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAN. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $115.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

