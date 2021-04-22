Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.03 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($2.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NBN stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 1,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,407. The company has a market capitalization of $276.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.71. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

