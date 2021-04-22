Northern Trust Corp Acquires 76,430 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,430 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.58% of Aptinyx worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Aptinyx Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

