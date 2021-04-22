Northern Trust Corp Buys 6,358 Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.73% of The ExOne worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The ExOne alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on XONE. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne Company has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $513.00 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE).

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.