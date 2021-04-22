Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 74,016 Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of Humanigen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,909,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 484,920 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

