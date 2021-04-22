Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.70% of Willis Lease Finance worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $39,374.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $36,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,375 shares of company stock valued at $512,354. Company insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

