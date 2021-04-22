Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ternium by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ternium by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of TX opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.46%. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

TX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.