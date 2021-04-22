Northern Trust Corp Has $1.25 Million Position in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,181 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.29% of Mechel PAO worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mechel PAO by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,837 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Shares of Mechel PAO stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. Mechel PAO has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.