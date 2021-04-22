Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Rimini Street worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 292.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 60.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $138,701.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,643.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,695 over the last ninety days. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $636.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

