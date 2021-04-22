Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 831,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 81,229 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32. Endava plc has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

