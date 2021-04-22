Northern Trust Corp Invests $1.27 Million in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Paya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $3,320,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $1,482,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

