Northern Trust Corp Invests $1.39 Million in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,280,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

