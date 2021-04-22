Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,188 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.74% of Tiptree worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tiptree by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 164,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiptree alerts:

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,363.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Friedman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,306.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $462.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.