Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,245 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.11% of Stratasys worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

