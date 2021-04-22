Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,942 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Weyco Group worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

WEYS opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $215.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.55. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $61.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

