Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,602 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Merus worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Merus in the third quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $880.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

