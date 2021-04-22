Northern Trust Corp Takes $1.34 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of Radius Global Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $5,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $9,242,000.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

