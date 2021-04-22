Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.56% of United Insurance worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.42 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

