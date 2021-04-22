Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$55.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$57.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.20.

Shares of NPI traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.78. 1,047,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,846. The stock has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.00. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$28.58 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

